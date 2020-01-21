Ray Donovan - chcecie 8. sezonu serialu? Liev Schreiber radzi skontaktować się z Showtime

Liev Schreiber zachęca fanów do kontaktu ze stacją Showtime w sprawie przedłużenia serialu Ray Donovan na kolejny sezon.

Kilka dni temu miał miejsce finał 7. sezonu serialu Ray Donovan. Jak na razie nie jest znana przyszłość serialu. Zapewne decyzję o przedłużeniu lub nie produkcji poznamy w ciągu kilku tygodni. Jednak gwiazda projektu, Liev Schreiber nie próżnuje. Aktor wrzucił na swoim Instagramie wideo, w którym zachęca fanów, aby kontaktowali się ze stacją Showtime, jeśli chcą kolejnej odsłony popularnego serialu dramatycznego. Materiał wrzucony przez Schreibera jest dostępny poniżej.

Tytułowy bohater serialu rozwiązuje problemy bogatych, sławnych i wpływowych ludzi w Los Angeles. Kiedy jego ojciec nieoczekiwanie zostaje wypuszczony z więzienia, Ray i jego rodzina muszą stawić czoło problemom. W obsadzie oprócz wspomnianego Schreibera znajdują się również między innymi Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok oraz Kerris Dorsey.

 

Źródło: deadline.com/zdjęcie główne: Showtime

