Ray Donovan - chcecie 8. sezonu serialu? Liev Schreiber radzi skontaktować się z Showtime

Kilka dni temu miał miejsce finał 7. sezonu serialu Ray Donovan. Jak na razie nie jest znana przyszłość serialu. Zapewne decyzję o przedłużeniu lub nie produkcji poznamy w ciągu kilku tygodni. Jednak gwiazda projektu, Liev Schreiber nie próżnuje. Aktor wrzucił na swoim Instagramie wideo, w którym zachęca fanów, aby kontaktowali się ze stacją Showtime, jeśli chcą kolejnej odsłony popularnego serialu dramatycznego. Materiał wrzucony przez Schreibera jest dostępny poniżej.
Tytułowy bohater serialu rozwiązuje problemy bogatych, sławnych i wpływowych ludzi w Los Angeles. Kiedy jego ojciec nieoczekiwanie zostaje wypuszczony z więzienia, Ray i jego rodzina muszą stawić czoło problemom. W obsadzie oprócz wspomnianego Schreibera znajdują się również między innymi Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok oraz Kerris Dorsey.
What an amazing journey it’s been. I’ve been reading your comments, and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming. I know the big question on everyone’s mine is whether there will be a season 8. Truth is it’s in the networks hands. So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @CBS and let them know how you feel. Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it. xo Liev
Źródło: deadline.com/zdjęcie główne: Showtime
