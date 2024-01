Tak wygląda Adria Arjona jako Wonder Woman na fanowskiej grafice. Pasuje do roli?

2 1 C O N C E P T S:

Title: DCU Wonder Woman Concept

Wonder Woman:

Actress: Adria Arjona

•

This series is about crafting character concepts, taking initial ideas and turning them into fully realized, imaginative creations.

For deeper insight, please see the caption below.

•… pic.twitter.com/I0IRWmiVQU

— 21XFOUR (@21xfour) December 31, 2023