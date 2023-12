Deadpool 3 - nowe zdjęcia z planu. Te pojazdy widzieliśmy już wcześniej!

New set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ reveal some vehicles that will be featured in the film.

One vehicle seems the cupcake van from Moon Knight, but modified.

Another vehicle seems to be the Red Skull’s car from Captain America: The First Avenger. pic.twitter.com/45gRIA6C3R

— CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) December 4, 2023