Echo - pierwsze spojrzenie na nowy kostium bohaterki. Jest ściśle związany z jej pochodzeniem

Maya Lopez’s hero suit from ‘ECHO’ was originally a powwow dress that belonged to Maya’s mother.

It’s been modified by Chula, Maya’s grandmother, to become a war garment. Each decoration and symbol relates to their culture, language, and family. pic.twitter.com/4l0l5lvDvK

— CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) January 1, 2024