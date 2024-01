Leonardo DiCaprio po pobycie w Warszawie? Nie, to zdjęcia z planu filmu Paula Thomasa Andersona

On Monday in Eureka, Northern California bae Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted taking time out between takes on set of Paul Thomas Anderson’s new "BC Project" movie which is rumoured to be an adaptation of/based loosely on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel "Vineland".#LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/YVnkq1jsia

— Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) January 31, 2024