Wiedźmin Netflixa - album z muzyką z serialu zostanie oficjalnie wydany

Wiedźmin Netflixa stoi nie tylko świetnymi scenami akcji oraz robiącymi wrażenie plenerami, ale też muzyką, której odbiór oczywiście jest kwestią gustu, ale śledząc internet można dostrzec duże zainteresowanie wśród fanów dotarciem do legalnej możliwości posłuchania wszystkich utworów z serialu.

Teraz poinformowano, że Milan Records wyda album ze ścieżką dźwiękową z 1. sezonu serialu. Płyta zawierać będzie wszystkie utwory skomponowane przez Sonyę Belousovą i Giona Ostinelli. Soundtrack zostanie wydany cyfrowo w piątek 24 stycznia i jest już dostępny w przedsprzedaży w serwisie Amazon. Poniżej możecie zobaczyć listę utworów:

1. Geralt of Rivia – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Joey Batey (1:52)

2. Toss a Coin to Your Witcher (3:10)

3. Happy Childhoods Make for Dull Company – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (3:16)

4. The Time of Axe and Sword Is Now – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova, Declan de Barra & Lindsay Deutsch (4:56)

5. They’re Alive – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova, Lindsay Deutsch & Burak Besir (1:41)

6. Tomorrow I’ll Leave Blaviken for Good (1:33)

7. Her Sweet Kiss – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Joey Batey (2:00)

8. It’s an Ultimatum (3:54)

9. Round of Applause – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (1:09)

10. Marilka That’s My Name (2:47)

11. I’m Helping the Idiot – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Arngeir Hauksson (2:44)

12. The Knight Who Was Taught to Save Dragons – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (5:05)

13. Ragamuffin (4:28)

14. The Last Rose of Cintra – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Declan de Barra (2:23)

15. Late Wee Pups Don’t Get to Bark – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:39)

16. You Will Rule This Land Someday (4:31)

17. The Fishmonger’s Daughter – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Joey Batey (1:16)

18. Blaviken Inn – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (1:34)

19. Man in Black (4:04)

20. The Great Cleansing – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (4:04)

21. The Law of Surprise (4:30)

22. Battle of Marnadal (4:17)

23. Pretty Ballads Hide Bastard Truths – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (2:19)

24. Giltine the Artist (1:42)

25. Everytime You Leave (2:07)

26. Rewriting History (Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (3:54)

27. The End’s Beginning – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Declan de Barra (2:18)

28. Gold Dragons Are the Rarest – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (5:49)

29. Bonfire – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:14)

30. Children Are Our Favorite (3:16)

31. Do You Actually Have What It Takes (4:52)

32. Point Me to Temeria (0:56)

33. Djinni Djinn Djinn (2:09)

34. Here’s Your Destiny (3:48)

35. Two Vows Here Tonight (3:02)

36. Bread, Breasts and Beer – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (1:50)

37. Would You Honor Me with a Dance (2:03)

38. Four Marks – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (4:17)

39. The Pensive Dragon Inn – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (1:28)

40. A Gift for the Princess (2:48)

41. You’re in Brokilon Forest (2:41)

42. Today Isn’t Your Day Is It (1:38)

43. Lovely Rendez-vous à la Montagne (2:39)

44. Blame Destiny (4:44)

45. The White Flame Has Brought Us Together (3:35)

46. He’s One of the Clean Ones – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:24)

47. You Lost Your Chance to Be Beautiful (5:13)

48. Yennefer of Vengerberg (3:10)

49. Shouldn’t You Know When Someone Is Pretending – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:21)

50. You’ll Have to Fight It Until Dawn (9:04)

51. I’m the One with the Wishes (7:33)

52. Chaos Is All Around Us (4:29)

53. The Curse of the Black Sun (6:50)

54. Battle of Sodden (4:01)

55. The Song of the White Wolf – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Declan de Barra (3:45)

Serial Wiedźmin tworzony jest przez Lauren Schmidt Hissrich na podstawie prozy Andrzeja Sapkowskiego. W głównych rolach występują Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra oraz Freya Allan. Premiera 2. sezonu zaplanowana jest na 2021 rok.