Wiedźmin Netflixa - album z muzyką z serialu zostanie oficjalnie wydany

Muzyka z serialu Wiedźmin w końcu zostanie wydana. Ujawniono szczegóły.

Muzyka z serialu Wiedźmin w końcu zostanie wydana. Ujawniono szczegóły.

Michał Kujawiński
Michał Kujawiński
Tagi:  muzyka 
Wiedźmin serial netflix
Michał Kujawiński
Michał Kujawiński
Tagi:  muzyka 
Wiedźmin serial netflix
Wiedźmin Netflixa - album z muzyką z serialu zostanie oficjalnie wydany

Wiedźmin Netflixa stoi nie tylko świetnymi scenami akcji oraz robiącymi wrażenie plenerami, ale też muzyką, której odbiór oczywiście jest kwestią gustu, ale śledząc internet można dostrzec duże zainteresowanie wśród fanów dotarciem do legalnej możliwości posłuchania wszystkich utworów z serialu. 

Teraz poinformowano, że Milan Records wyda album ze ścieżką dźwiękową z 1. sezonu serialu. Płyta zawierać będzie wszystkie utwory skomponowane przez Sonyę Belousovą i Giona Ostinelli. Soundtrack zostanie wydany cyfrowo w piątek 24 stycznia i jest już dostępny w przedsprzedaży w serwisie Amazon. Poniżej możecie zobaczyć listę utworów:

1. Geralt of Rivia – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Joey Batey (1:52)
2. Toss a Coin to Your Witcher (3:10)
3. Happy Childhoods Make for Dull Company – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (3:16)
4. The Time of Axe and Sword Is Now – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova, Declan de Barra & Lindsay Deutsch (4:56)
5. They’re Alive – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova, Lindsay Deutsch & Burak Besir (1:41)
6. Tomorrow I’ll Leave Blaviken for Good (1:33)
7. Her Sweet Kiss – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Joey Batey (2:00)
8. It’s an Ultimatum (3:54)
9. Round of Applause – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (1:09)
10. Marilka That’s My Name (2:47)
11. I’m Helping the Idiot – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Arngeir Hauksson (2:44)
12. The Knight Who Was Taught to Save Dragons – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (5:05)
13. Ragamuffin (4:28)
14. The Last Rose of Cintra – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Declan de Barra (2:23)
15. Late Wee Pups Don’t Get to Bark – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:39)
16. You Will Rule This Land Someday (4:31)
17. The Fishmonger’s Daughter – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Joey Batey (1:16)
18. Blaviken Inn – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (1:34)
19. Man in Black (4:04)
20. The Great Cleansing – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (4:04)
21. The Law of Surprise (4:30)
22. Battle of Marnadal (4:17)
23. Pretty Ballads Hide Bastard Truths – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (2:19)
24. Giltine the Artist (1:42)
25. Everytime You Leave (2:07)
26. Rewriting History (Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (3:54)
27. The End’s Beginning – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Declan de Barra (2:18)
28. Gold Dragons Are the Rarest – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (5:49)
29. Bonfire – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:14)
30. Children Are Our Favorite (3:16)
31. Do You Actually Have What It Takes (4:52)
32. Point Me to Temeria (0:56)
33. Djinni Djinn Djinn (2:09)
34. Here’s Your Destiny (3:48)
35. Two Vows Here Tonight (3:02)
36. Bread, Breasts and Beer – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (1:50)
37. Would You Honor Me with a Dance (2:03)
38. Four Marks – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Rodion Belousov (4:17)
39. The Pensive Dragon Inn – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (1:28)
40. A Gift for the Princess (2:48)
41. You’re in Brokilon Forest (2:41)
42. Today Isn’t Your Day Is It (1:38)
43. Lovely Rendez-vous à la Montagne (2:39)
44. Blame Destiny (4:44)
45. The White Flame Has Brought Us Together (3:35)
46. He’s One of the Clean Ones – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:24)
47. You Lost Your Chance to Be Beautiful (5:13)
48. Yennefer of Vengerberg (3:10)
49. Shouldn’t You Know When Someone Is Pretending – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Lindsay Deutsch (2:21)
50. You’ll Have to Fight It Until Dawn (9:04)
51. I’m the One with the Wishes (7:33)
52. Chaos Is All Around Us (4:29)
53. The Curse of the Black Sun (6:50)
54. Battle of Sodden (4:01)
55. The Song of the White Wolf – Giona Ostinelli, Sonya Belousova & Declan de Barra (3:45)

Serial Wiedźmin tworzony jest przez Lauren Schmidt Hissrich na podstawie prozy Andrzeja Sapkowskiego. W głównych rolach występują Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra oraz Freya Allan. Premiera 2. sezonu zaplanowana jest na 2021 rok.

Zobacz także:

Godfall - pełny zwiastun gry wyciekł do sieci. Tak prezentuje się tytuł na PC i PS5
-
film

Godfall - pełny zwiastun gry wyciekł do sieci. Tak prezentuje się tytuł na PC i PS5

Disintegration - nadchodzą beta-testy gry. Oto zwiastun
-
film

Disintegration - nadchodzą beta-testy gry. Oto zwiastun

Źródło: zdjecie główne: netflix

Powiązane seriale

8,5

2019

Wiedźmin
Zobacz w VOD

Wiedźmin

Przygodowy

Najlepsze z 24h

1 Star Wars 9 - szkice z wizji niedoszłego reżysera. Tak mogła wyglądać największa bitwa Gwiezdnej Sagi
-
galeria

Star Wars 9 - szkice z wizji niedoszłego reżysera. Tak mogła wyglądać największa bitwa Gwiezdnej Sagi

Adam Siennica
2 Wiedziałeś, że istnieje 20 typów plakatów filmów? Schemat się powtarza…
-
galeria

Wiedziałeś, że istnieje 20 typów plakatów filmów? Schemat się powtarza…

naEKRANIE
3 PSY 3: rozczarowany Pasikowski atakuje widzów i krytyków
-

PSY 3: rozczarowany Pasikowski atakuje widzów i krytyków

Adam Siennica
4 Netflix - luty 2020. Jakie nowe filmy i seriale w serwisie?
-
galeria

Netflix - luty 2020. Jakie nowe filmy i seriale w serwisie?

Michał Kujawiński
5 Oscary 2020: szczere plakaty nominowanych filmów. Czy was rozbawią?
-

Oscary 2020: szczere plakaty nominowanych filmów. Czy was rozbawią?

Adam Siennica
6 Star Trek: Picard - recenzje w sieci. Na to czekali fani od lat?
-

Star Trek: Picard - recenzje w sieci. Na to czekali fani od lat?

Adam Siennica

Co o tym sądzisz?

Najlepsze

Najlepsze filmy

Najlepsze filmy 2019 roku Najlepsze polskie filmy 2019 roku Najlepsze horrory 2019 roku Najlepsze komedie 2019 roku Najlepsze filmy akcji 2019 roku Najlepsze bajki i filmy animowane 2019 roku
Najlepsze filmy 2018 roku Najlepsze komedie 2018 roku Najlepsze horrory 2018 roku Najlepsze bajki 2018 roku Najlepsze filmy science-fiction i fantasy 2018 roku Najlepsze polskie filmy 2018 roku

Najlepsze seriale

2019
Najlepsze seriale 2018 roku Najlepsze seriale SF 2018 roku Najlepsze seriale kryminalne 2018 roku Najlepsze seriale komediowe 2018 roku

Najlepsze książki

Najlepsze książki 2019 roku Najlepsze koimiksy 2019 roku
Najlepsze książki 2018 roku Najlepsze koimiksy 2018 roku

Najlepsze gry

2019
2018

naEKRANIE Poleca

naEKRANIE poleca
naEKRANIE poleca
naEKRANIE poleca

Kalendarz premier seriali

s16e10

Chirurdzy

s02e10

Wampiry: Dziedzictwo

s15e10

Nie z tego świata

s04e01

Dziewczyny nad wyraz

s03e02

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

s03e03

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

s03e04

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

s03e05

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Zobacz wszystkie premiery

Premiery tygodnia

25

sty

Książka

Coda. Tom 1

28

sty

Książka

Bezwład

28

sty

Książka

The Wicked + The Divine #04: Eskalacja

28

sty

Książka

Descender #05: Powstanie Robotów

29

sty

Książka

Vengeful. Mściwi

Zobacz wszystkie premiery

Dzisiaj urodziny obchodzą

Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon

ur. 1981, kończy 39 lat

Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni

ur. 1984, kończy 36 lat

Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton

ur. 1986, kończy 34 lat

Craig Horner

Craig Horner

ur. 1983, kończy 37 lat

Matthew Lillard

Matthew Lillard

ur. 1970, kończy 50 lat

Zobacz wszystkich solenizantów

Narzędzia

Newsy

Premiery

Osoby

Linki

Wydawca

Porównywarka VOD Nowość Repertuar kin Program TV