Listopadowa oferta Xbox Game Pass ujawniona. Zagramy nie tylko w Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Listopadowa oferta Xbox Game Pass to nie tylko Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Abonenci będą mogli sprawdzić także kilka ciekawych gier niezależnych oraz spin-off serii Tomb Raider.
Paweł Krzystyniak
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 fot. Activision
Microsoft przedstawił szczegóły dotyczące oferty Xbox Game Pass na pierwszą połowę listopada. Abonenci będą mogli sięgnąć po kilka interesujących produkcji, w tym jedną wyjątkowo głośną premierę – kolejną odsłonę popularnej serii pierwszoosobowych strzelanek od Activision.

W Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 będzie można zagrać od 14 listopada. Wcześniej w usłudze pojawią się także inne ciekawie zapowiadające się tytuły, takie jak survivalowe Winter Burrow czy Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – spin-off serii Tomb Raider.

Poniżej możecie zapoznać się z grafiką promującą ofertę oraz szczegółową rozpiską.

nullfot. Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass - gry w 1. połowie listopada 2025

  • Dead Static Drive (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) - 5 listopada
  • Sniper Elite Resistance (Xbox Game Pass Premium) - 5 listopada
  • Egging On (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) - 6 listopada
  • Whiskerwood (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) - 6 listopada
  • Voidtrain (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Premium) - 7 listopada
  • Great God Grove (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Premium) - 11 listopada
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Premium) - 11 listopada
  • Pigeon Simulator (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) - 11 listopada
  • Relic Hunters Legend (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Premium) - 12 listopada
  • Winter Burrow (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) - 12 listopada
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops  7 (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) - 14 listopada
