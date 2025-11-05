Listopadowa oferta Xbox Game Pass ujawniona. Zagramy nie tylko w Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Microsoft przedstawił szczegóły dotyczące oferty Xbox Game Pass na pierwszą połowę listopada. Abonenci będą mogli sięgnąć po kilka interesujących produkcji, w tym jedną wyjątkowo głośną premierę – kolejną odsłonę popularnej serii pierwszoosobowych strzelanek od Activision.
W Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 będzie można zagrać od 14 listopada. Wcześniej w usłudze pojawią się także inne ciekawie zapowiadające się tytuły, takie jak survivalowe Winter Burrow czy Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – spin-off serii Tomb Raider.
Poniżej możecie zapoznać się z grafiką promującą ofertę oraz szczegółową rozpiską.
Xbox Game Pass - gry w 1. połowie listopada 2025
- Dead Static Drive (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) - 5 listopada
- Sniper Elite Resistance (Xbox Game Pass Premium) - 5 listopada
- Egging On (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) - 6 listopada
- Whiskerwood (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) - 6 listopada
- Voidtrain (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Premium) - 7 listopada
- Great God Grove (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Premium) - 11 listopada
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Premium) - 11 listopada
- Pigeon Simulator (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) - 11 listopada
- Relic Hunters Legend (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Premium) - 12 listopada
- Winter Burrow (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) - 12 listopada
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) - 14 listopada