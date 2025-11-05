Listopadowa oferta Xbox Game Pass ujawniona. Zagramy nie tylko w Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

fot. Activision

Microsoft przedstawił szczegóły dotyczące oferty Xbox Game Pass na pierwszą połowę listopada. Abonenci będą mogli sięgnąć po kilka interesujących produkcji, w tym jedną wyjątkowo głośną premierę – kolejną odsłonę popularnej serii pierwszoosobowych strzelanek od Activision.

W Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 będzie można zagrać od 14 listopada. Wcześniej w usłudze pojawią się także inne ciekawie zapowiadające się tytuły, takie jak survivalowe Winter Burrow czy Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – spin-off serii Tomb Raider.

Poniżej możecie zapoznać się z grafiką promującą ofertę oraz szczegółową rozpiską.

fot. Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass - gry w 1. połowie listopada 2025