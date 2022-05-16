placeholder
Nowe PlayStation Plus - lista gier trafiła do sieci. Wśród nich m.in. Ghost of Tsushima i Red Dead Redemption 2

Sony podało istotne informacje dotyczące nowych wariantów PlayStation Plus. Poznaliśmy niektóre z gier, w które będzie można zagrać w ramach abonamentu.

Nowe PlayStation Plus - lista gier trafiła do sieci. Wśród nich m.in. Ghost of Tsushima i Red Dead Redemption 2 fot. Sony

Plotki i przecieki o nowej wersji usług PlayStation Plus pojawiały się w sieci od dawna, ale oficjalnie potwierdzono je dopiero pod koniec marca tego roku. Na ujawnienie pierwszych gier, które pojawią się w usłudze musieliśmy zaś czekać do połowy maja. Na łamach PS Blog opublikowano listę produkcji, które będą dostępne dla abonentów.

Spore wrażenie robi dobór gier na PS4 i PS5, które pojawią się w wariantach Extra oraz Premium. W ramach usługi będzie można zagrać w największe hity znane z konsol Sony, takie jak Marvel’s Spider-Man i Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal czy Ghost of Tsushima w rozszerzonym wydaniu Director's Cut. Nie zabraknie również tytułów od zewnętrznych partnerów, takich jak Red Dead Redemption 2 czy Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

PlayStation 4 / PS5

Gry od PlayStation Studios

  • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
  • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
  • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
  • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
  • Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
  • Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games,  PS5
  • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
  • Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
  • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
  • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
  • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
  • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
  • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio,  PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
  • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Gry od zewnętrznych partnerów

  • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
  • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
  • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
  • Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
  • Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
  • For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4 
  • Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
  • Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
  • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2| Ubisoft, PS4
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

Na miłośników klimatów retro czekać zaś będzie równie obszerna biblioteka klasycznych pozycji z PS1, PSP oraz remasterów starszych produkcji. 

Klasyczne gry z PS1 i PSP

Gry od PlayStation Studios 

  • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation 
  • Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  • I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  • Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
  • Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Gry od zewnętrznych partnerów

  • Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation 
  • Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation 
  • Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation 
  • Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation 

Klasyczne gry - remastery

Gry od PlayStation Studios

  • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • FantaVision | SIE, PS4   
  • Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4  
  • Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4  
  • Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4 

Gry od zewnętrznych partnerów

  • Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Gry z PlayStation 3 dostępne będą wyłącznie w ramach streamingu. Przypominamy, że opcja ta od czerwca dostępna będzie również w Polsce. 

PlayStation 3 (streaming)

Gry od PlayStation Studios

  • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
  • Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
  • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
  • rain | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
  • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
  • When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Gry od zewnętrznych partnerów

  • Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 |  Konami, PS3
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
  • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
  • Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

Na sam koniec zostawiono rozpiskę ograniczonych czasowo wersji próbnych. Tych jak na razie nie ma zbyt wiele i będą to: Uncharted: Kolekcja Dziedzictwo Złodziei, Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077, Farming Simulator 22, Tiny Tina's Wonderland oraz WWE 2k22.

Zapowiedziano również, że wszystkie warianty usługi będą regularnie rozwijane, a abonenci PlayStation Plus Essentials, czyli podstawowej wersji, nadal będą otrzymywać dwie gry miesięcznie. Na tym jednak dobre wiadomości się nie kończą - na konsole PlayStation w przyszłości również abonament Ubisoft+, a w PS Plus pojawi się 27 gier francuskiego wydawcy jako pakiet Ubisoft+ Classics. 

Źródło: blog.playstation.com

