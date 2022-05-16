Nowe PlayStation Plus - lista gier trafiła do sieci. Wśród nich m.in. Ghost of Tsushima i Red Dead Redemption 2
Sony podało istotne informacje dotyczące nowych wariantów PlayStation Plus. Poznaliśmy niektóre z gier, w które będzie można zagrać w ramach abonamentu.
Sony podało istotne informacje dotyczące nowych wariantów PlayStation Plus. Poznaliśmy niektóre z gier, w które będzie można zagrać w ramach abonamentu.
Plotki i przecieki o nowej wersji usług PlayStation Plus pojawiały się w sieci od dawna, ale oficjalnie potwierdzono je dopiero pod koniec marca tego roku. Na ujawnienie pierwszych gier, które pojawią się w usłudze musieliśmy zaś czekać do połowy maja. Na łamach PS Blog opublikowano listę produkcji, które będą dostępne dla abonentów.
Spore wrażenie robi dobór gier na PS4 i PS5, które pojawią się w wariantach Extra oraz Premium. W ramach usługi będzie można zagrać w największe hity znane z konsol Sony, takie jak Marvel’s Spider-Man i Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal czy Ghost of Tsushima w rozszerzonym wydaniu Director's Cut. Nie zabraknie również tytułów od zewnętrznych partnerów, takich jak Red Dead Redemption 2 czy Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
PlayStation 4 / PS5
Gry od PlayStation Studios
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Gry od zewnętrznych partnerów
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2| Ubisoft, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4
Na miłośników klimatów retro czekać zaś będzie równie obszerna biblioteka klasycznych pozycji z PS1, PSP oraz remasterów starszych produkcji.
Klasyczne gry z PS1 i PSP
Gry od PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Gry od zewnętrznych partnerów
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
Klasyczne gry - remastery
Gry od PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Gry od zewnętrznych partnerów
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Gry z PlayStation 3 dostępne będą wyłącznie w ramach streamingu. Przypominamy, że opcja ta od czerwca dostępna będzie również w Polsce.
PlayStation 3 (streaming)
Gry od PlayStation Studios
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Gry od zewnętrznych partnerów
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
Na sam koniec zostawiono rozpiskę ograniczonych czasowo wersji próbnych. Tych jak na razie nie ma zbyt wiele i będą to: Uncharted: Kolekcja Dziedzictwo Złodziei, Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077, Farming Simulator 22, Tiny Tina's Wonderland oraz WWE 2k22.
Zapowiedziano również, że wszystkie warianty usługi będą regularnie rozwijane, a abonenci PlayStation Plus Essentials, czyli podstawowej wersji, nadal będą otrzymywać dwie gry miesięcznie. Na tym jednak dobre wiadomości się nie kończą - na konsole PlayStation w przyszłości również abonament Ubisoft+, a w PS Plus pojawi się 27 gier francuskiego wydawcy jako pakiet Ubisoft+ Classics.
Źródło: blog.playstation.com
Kalendarz premier seriali
Zobacz wszystkie premiery
Premiery tygodnia
17
maj
Film
Brat Carl
17
maj
Film
Bez powrotu
18
maj
Książka
Ostatnia misja Gwendy
18
maj
Książka
Plac Senacki 6 PM
18
maj
Książka
Zielone światła
Zobacz wszystkie premiery
Dzisiaj urodziny obchodzą
Pierce Brosnan
ur. 1953, kończy 69 lat
Thomas Brodie-Sangster
ur. 1990, kończy 32 lat
Tori Spelling
ur. 1973, kończy 49 lat
Celia Ireland
ur. 1966, kończy 56 lat
Szymon Bobrowski
ur. 1972, kończy 50 lat
Co o tym sądzisz?