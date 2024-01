Fantastyczna czwórka - tak może wyglądać Pedro Pascal w roli Mr. Fantastica. Powstała fanowska grafika

Some 4️⃣ Pedro Pascal as Mr.Fantastic Fan Concepts. #FantasticFour #MarvelStudios

Did a quickie last night just to see it for myself. And no, no AI. It's just a mix of zBrush, Photoshop, and Clip Studio. :P pic.twitter.com/gGn8JwHwOc

— Charles Logan (@cloganart) January 18, 2024