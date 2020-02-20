Naprzód - pierwsze opinie w sieci. Jak wypada nowa animacja Pixara?

W sieci pojawiły się pierwsze opinie dziennikarzy, którzy mieli okazję już zobaczyć animację Naprzód.

W sieci pojawiły się pierwsze opinie dziennikarzy, którzy mieli okazję już zobaczyć animację Naprzód.

Norbert Zaskórski
Norbert Zaskórski
Tagi:  naprzód 
Disney recenzje pixar
Norbert Zaskórski
Norbert Zaskórski
Tagi:  naprzód 
Disney recenzje pixar
Naprzód - pierwsze opinie w sieci. Jak wypada nowa animacja Pixara?

Naprzód to nowy film animowany od Pixara i Disneya. Film opowiada historię dwóch braci żyjących w świecie, w którym postacie i stworzenia znane z produkcji fantasy mieszkają obok siebie. Bohaterowie wyruszają w niezwykłą podróż, aby za pomocą magicznej laski sprowadzić ich zmarłego ojca na jeden dzień. Dziennikarze, którzy mogli już obejrzeć produkcję wyrazili swoje opinie w mediach społecznościowych. Krytycy są w większości zgodni, że to kolejna świetna animacja Pixara. Chwalona jest chemia między postaciami głównych bohaterów, którzy fantastycznie ukazują braterską więź bohaterów. Według dziennikarzy produkcja naprawdę wzrusza, szczególnie trzeci akt sprawia, że możemy zalać się łzami.  Dobre recenzje zbiera również świat przedstawiony. Pojawiają się jednak głosy krytyki, które mówią o manipulacji emocjonalnej produkcji i słabej fabule. Pełne recenzje mają pojawić się w sieci jutro. Poniżej kilka wpisów dziennikarzy.

 

 

 

 

 

Naprzód - premiera filmu w Polsce 6 marca.

Zobacz także:

Filmy Pixara są ze sobą powiązane. Dostrzegliście te easter eggi?
-
galeria

Filmy Pixara są ze sobą powiązane. Dostrzegliście te easter eggi?

Co w duszy gra - zwiastun filmu Pixara. Muzyka i... życie po śmierci?
-
film

Co w duszy gra - zwiastun filmu Pixara. Muzyka i... życie po śmierci?

Źródło: collider.com/zdjęcie główne: Pixar

Powiązane filmy

2020

Naprzód

Naprzód

Komedia

Najlepsze z 24h

1 Wszystkie nadchodzące filmy komiksowe w jednym miejscu - daty premier, chronologia, plany
-
galeria

Wszystkie nadchodzące filmy komiksowe w jednym miejscu - daty premier, chronologia, plany

Piotr Piskozub
2 Koniec serialu Rodzinka.pl. TVP kasuje tytuł
-

Koniec serialu Rodzinka.pl. TVP kasuje tytuł

Adam Siennica
3 The Umbrella Academy - plakaty 2. sezonu
-
galeria

The Umbrella Academy - plakaty 2. sezonu

Adam Siennica
4 Czarna Wdowa - superbohaterka na zdjęciu. Nowy kostium w pełnej okazałości
-
galeria

Czarna Wdowa - superbohaterka na zdjęciu. Nowy kostium w pełnej okazałości

Adam Siennica
5 Wiedźmin - sezon 2: armia elfów na planie. Co kręcą?
-

Wiedźmin - sezon 2: armia elfów na planie. Co kręcą?

Adam Siennica
6 Gwiezdne Wojny - czy Ahsoka żyje? Producent odpowiada na teorię fanów
-
Spoilery

Gwiezdne Wojny - czy Ahsoka żyje? Producent odpowiada na teorię fanów

Adam Siennica

Co o tym sądzisz?

Najlepsze
Najlepsze filmy
Najlepsze filmy 2019 roku Najlepsze polskie filmy 2019 roku Najlepsze horrory 2019 roku Najlepsze komedie 2019 roku Najlepsze filmy akcji 2019 roku Najlepsze bajki i filmy animowane 2019 roku
Najlepsze filmy 2018 roku Najlepsze komedie 2018 roku Najlepsze horrory 2018 roku Najlepsze bajki 2018 roku Najlepsze filmy science-fiction i fantasy 2018 roku Najlepsze polskie filmy 2018 roku
Najlepsze seriale
2019
Najlepsze seriale 2018 roku Najlepsze seriale SF 2018 roku Najlepsze seriale kryminalne 2018 roku Najlepsze seriale komediowe 2018 roku
Najlepsze książki
Najlepsze książki 2019 roku Najlepsze koimiksy 2019 roku
Najlepsze książki 2018 roku Najlepsze koimiksy 2018 roku
Najlepsze gry
2019
2018

naEKRANIE Poleca

naEKRANIE poleca
naEKRANIE poleca
naEKRANIE poleca
naEKRANIE poleca
naEKRANIE poleca

Kalendarz premier seriali

s15e10

Zabójcze umysły

s15e09

Zabójcze umysły

s05e07

Magicy

s08e07

Catfish: The TV Show

s11e14

Współczesna rodzina

s40e02

Ryzykanci

s02e16

Good Trouble

s03e16

Good Trouble

Zobacz wszystkie premiery

Premiery tygodnia

Bad Boy

21

lut

Film

Bad Boy
Zew krwi

21

lut

Film

Zew krwi
Matthias i Maxime

21

lut

Film

Matthias i Maxime
Sybilla

21

lut

Film

Sybilla
Głupie, młode serce

21

lut

Film

Głupie, młode serce

Zobacz wszystkie premiery

Dzisiaj urodziny obchodzą

Magdalena Cielecka

Magdalena Cielecka

ur. 1972, kończy 48 lat

Miles Teller

Miles Teller

ur. 1987, kończy 33 lat

Daniella Pineda

Daniella Pineda

ur. 1987, kończy 33 lat

Jack Falahee

Jack Falahee

ur. 1989, kończy 31 lat

Lili Taylor

Lili Taylor

ur. 1967, kończy 53 lat

Zobacz wszystkich solenizantów

Narzędzia

Newsy

Premiery

Osoby

Linki

Wydawca

Porównywarka VOD Nowość Repertuar kin Program TV