Naprzód - pierwsze opinie w sieci. Jak wypada nowa animacja Pixara?

Naprzód to nowy film animowany od Pixara i Disneya. Film opowiada historię dwóch braci żyjących w świecie, w którym postacie i stworzenia znane z produkcji fantasy mieszkają obok siebie. Bohaterowie wyruszają w niezwykłą podróż, aby za pomocą magicznej laski sprowadzić ich zmarłego ojca na jeden dzień. Dziennikarze, którzy mogli już obejrzeć produkcję wyrazili swoje opinie w mediach społecznościowych. Krytycy są w większości zgodni, że to kolejna świetna animacja Pixara. Chwalona jest chemia między postaciami głównych bohaterów, którzy fantastycznie ukazują braterską więź bohaterów. Według dziennikarzy produkcja naprawdę wzrusza, szczególnie trzeci akt sprawia, że możemy zalać się łzami. Dobre recenzje zbiera również świat przedstawiony. Pojawiają się jednak głosy krytyki, które mówią o manipulacji emocjonalnej produkcji i słabej fabule. Pełne recenzje mają pojawić się w sieci jutro. Poniżej kilka wpisów dziennikarzy.

In a surprise to no one @Pixar has delivered yet another great film with #onward. 3rd act brought some tears. Congrats to @MrDanScanlon and everyone that worked on the film. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/lx45NUdtsY — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 19, 2020

#Onward is in the same vein as ZOOTOPIA so your enjoyment will vary based on that. The voice cast is good but the emotional manipulation often feels forced to contain a thin plot. pic.twitter.com/t7DbkRVAvT — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) February 19, 2020

#Onward leads us on a quest to discover the power of brotherhood & the joy in the magical. Barley & Ian's chemistry wins over our hearts. A welcome departure from Pixar's usual fare, it is more emotional than I anticipated & the enchanting trick up Pixar's sleeve we didn't expect pic.twitter.com/BRCU9wgTPE — Ashley Menzel (@AshleyGMenzel) February 19, 2020

.@Pixar’s #Onward is a coming of age story reminds us about the importance of the bonds we share w/our loved ones. @MrDanScanlon’s personal story adds humanistic and emotional depth to a fantastical world, while Tom Holland and Chris Pratt’s chemistry delivers humor and heart. pic.twitter.com/dYxV79iAT7 — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) February 19, 2020

I can't say that I'm a big fan of #Onward. The characters are fun, and the message is strong, but it also has a number of ideas that don't feel fully fleshed out, and it's surprisingly basic as far as story. It has some cute and emotional moments, but didn't work for me overall. pic.twitter.com/iu87kRZzve — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 19, 2020

Naprzód - premiera filmu w Polsce 6 marca.