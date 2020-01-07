Nie żyje Silvio Horta, twórca Brzyduli Betty

Silvio Horta, znany scenarzysta filmowy i serialowy miał 45 lat. Gwiazdy Brzyduli Betty pożegnały swojego przyjaciela.

Nie żyje Silvio Horta, twórca Brzyduli Betty

Silvio Horta został znaleziony martwy w motelu w swoim rodzinnym mieście, Miami. O jego śmierci poinformował agent twórcy, nie podając przy tym przyczyny zgonu. Jednak według doniesień mediów Horta miał popełnić samobójstwo strzelając sobie z pistoletu w głowę. 

Horta rozpoczynał w Hollywood jako scenarzysta. Jego debiutem był horror Ulice strachu z Jaredem Leto i Tarą Reid w rolach głównych. Następnie stworzył, napisał i wyprodukował serial Sci-Fi Channel Kronika nie z tej ziemi, emitowany w latach 2001-2002. Jednak największą sławę Horcie przyniósł serial Brzydula Betty, którego był twórcą. Otrzymał za niego nagrodę Amerykańskiej Gildii Scenarzystów. Gwiazdy serialu pożegnały swojego przyjaciela w mediach społecznościowych. 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta 💔 His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace

Post udostępniony przez Vanessa Williams (@vanessawilliamsofficial)

 

Źródło: deadline.com/zdjęcie główne: Instagram

