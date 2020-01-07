Nie żyje Silvio Horta, twórca Brzyduli Betty

Silvio Horta został znaleziony martwy w motelu w swoim rodzinnym mieście, Miami. O jego śmierci poinformował agent twórcy, nie podając przy tym przyczyny zgonu. Jednak według doniesień mediów Horta miał popełnić samobójstwo strzelając sobie z pistoletu w głowę.
Horta rozpoczynał w Hollywood jako scenarzysta. Jego debiutem był horror Ulice strachu z Jaredem Leto i Tarą Reid w rolach głównych. Następnie stworzył, napisał i wyprodukował serial Sci-Fi Channel Kronika nie z tej ziemi, emitowany w latach 2001-2002. Jednak największą sławę Horcie przyniósł serial Brzydula Betty, którego był twórcą. Otrzymał za niego nagrodę Amerykańskiej Gildii Scenarzystów. Gwiazdy serialu pożegnały swojego przyjaciela w mediach społecznościowych.
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.
Post udostępniony przez America Ferrera (@americaferrera)
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta 💔 His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace
Post udostępniony przez Vanessa Williams (@vanessawilliamsofficial)
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
Silvio Horta gave me two of the greatest opportunities in my career with Jake 2.0 and Ugly Betty. I will be forever grateful for his creativity, his enormous heart, and his friendship. His family was his world and my heart goes out to them tonight. Let’s all take care of each other.
Post udostępniony przez Christopher Gorham (@chrisgorham)
Źródło: deadline.com/zdjęcie główne: Instagram
Co o tym sądzisz?