Złote Globy 2026 - nominacje. Bez niespodzianek - oczekiwane hity na prowadzeniu!
Złote Globy 2026 nadchodzą! Poznaliśmy nominacje w kategoriach filmowych i telewizyjnych dla najlepszych filmów, seriali oraz aktorów. Faworyci są znani: Jedna bitwa po drugiej, Biały Lotos, Grzesznicy oraz Frankenstein wśród wyróżnionych.
Złote Globy 2026 mają nominacje. W filmowych kategoriach przewodzi Jedna bitwa po drugiej z Leonardo DiCaprio, która zebrała aż dziewięć nominacji. W serialowych natomiast króluje Biały Lotos z sześcioma nominacjami, ale po cztery mają takie tytuły jak Zbrodnie po sąsiedzku oraz Rozdzielenie.
ZŁOTE GLOBY 2026. NOMINACJE W KATEGORIACH FILMOWYCH I SERIALOWO-TELEWIZYJNYCH
Kategorie filmowe:
Najlepszy dramat
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- To był zwykły przypadek
- Tajny agent
- Grzesznicy
- Wartość sentymentalna
Najlepsza komedia lub musical
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Wielki Marty
- Nowa fala
- Jedna bitwa po drugiej
Najlepszy film animowany
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
- Elio
- K-Pop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
- Zwierzogród 2
Osiągnięcie kinowe i kasowe
- Avatar: Ogień i popiół
- F1
- K-Pop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zwierzogród 2
Najlepszy film nieanglojęzyczny
- It Was Just an Accident (Francja)
- No Other Choice (Korea Południowa)
- The Secret Agent (Brazylia)
- Sentimental Value (Norwegia)
- Sirāt (Hiszpania)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunezja)
Najlepsza aktorka w filmie dramatycznym
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Najlepszy aktor w filmie dramatycznym
- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Najlepsza aktorka w filmie komediowym lub musicalu
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Najlepszy aktor w filmie komediowym lub musicalu
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice)
- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w filmie
- Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w filmie
- Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Najlepszy reżyser
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Najlepszy scenariusz
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Najlepsza muzyka oryginalna
- Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
- Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
- Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
- Kangding Ray (Sirāt)
- Max Richter (Hamnet)
- Hans Zimmer (F1)
Najlepsza piosenka oryginalna
- “Dream as One” – Avatar: Ogień i popiół
- “Golden” – K-Pop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You” – Sinners
- “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
Kategorie serialowe i telewizyjne:
Najlepszy serial dramatyczny
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Severance (Apple TV)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Najlepszy serial komediowy lub musicalowy
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX on Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Studio (Apple TV)
Najlepszy miniserial, serial antologiczny lub film telewizyjny
- Adolescence (Netflix)
- All Her Fault (Peacock)
- The Beast in Me (Netflix)
- Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
- The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Najlepsza aktorka w serialu dramatycznym
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Helen Mirren (Mobland)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Najlepszy aktor w serialu dramatycznym
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Mark Ruffalo (Task)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Najlepsza aktorka w serialu komediowym lub musicalowym
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Najlepszy aktor w serialu komediowym lub musicalowym
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Najlepsza aktorka w roli drugoplanowej w telewizji
- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
- Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
- Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Najlepszy aktor w roli drugoplanowej w telewizji
- Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
- Tramell Tillman (Severance)
- Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Najlepszy stand-up telewizyjny
- Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)
- Brett Goldstein (The Second Best Night of Your Life)
- Kevin Hart (Acting My Age)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Night Thoughts)
- Ricky Gervais (Mortality)
- Sarah Silverman (Postmortem)
Źródło: variety.com
Kalendarz premier serialiZobacz wszystkie premiery
Premiery tygodnia
08
gru
Surowa młodość
09
gru
Kuba i Alaska
09
gru
Jeśli dzisiaj umrę
09
gru
Szósta dzielnica
09
gru
W służbie dialogu
Dzisiaj urodziny obchodzą
ur. 1977, kończy 48 lat
ur. 1978, kończy 47 lat
ur. 1976, kończy 49 lat
ur. 1992, kończy 33 lat
ur. 1964, kończy 61 lat