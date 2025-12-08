placeholder
Złote Globy 2026 - nominacje. Bez niespodzianek - oczekiwane hity na prowadzeniu!

Złote Globy 2026 nadchodzą! Poznaliśmy nominacje w kategoriach filmowych i telewizyjnych dla najlepszych filmów, seriali oraz aktorów. Faworyci są znani: Jedna bitwa po drugiej, Biały Lotos, Grzesznicy oraz Frankenstein wśród wyróżnionych.
Adam Siennica
Jedna bitwa za drugą fot. materiały promocyjne
Złote Globy 2026 mają nominacje. W filmowych kategoriach przewodzi Jedna bitwa po drugiej z Leonardo DiCaprio, która zebrała aż dziewięć nominacji. W serialowych natomiast króluje Biały Lotos z sześcioma nominacjami, ale po cztery mają takie tytuły jak Zbrodnie po sąsiedzku oraz Rozdzielenie.

ZŁOTE GLOBY 2026. NOMINACJE W KATEGORIACH FILMOWYCH I SERIALOWO-TELEWIZYJNYCH

Kategorie filmowe:

Najlepszy dramat

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • To był zwykły przypadek
  • Tajny agent
  • Grzesznicy
  • Wartość sentymentalna

Najlepsza komedia lub musical

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Wielki Marty
  • Nowa fala
  • Jedna bitwa po drugiej

Najlepszy film animowany

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • K-Pop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
  • Zwierzogród 2

Osiągnięcie kinowe i kasowe

  • Avatar: Ogień i popiół
  • F1
  • K-Pop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zwierzogród 2

Najlepszy film nieanglojęzyczny

  • It Was Just an Accident (Francja)
  • No Other Choice (Korea Południowa)
  • The Secret Agent (Brazylia)
  • Sentimental Value (Norwegia)
  • Sirāt (Hiszpania)
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunezja)

Najlepsza aktorka w filmie dramatycznym

  • Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
  • Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
  • Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
  • Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
  • Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
  • Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Najlepszy aktor w filmie dramatycznym

  • Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
  • Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
  • Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
  • Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
  • Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
  • Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Najlepsza aktorka w filmie komediowym lub musicalu

  • Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
  • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
  • Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
  • Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
  • Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
  • Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Najlepszy aktor w filmie komediowym lub musicalu

  • Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
  • George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
  • Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
  • Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice)
  • Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w filmie

  • Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
  • Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
  • Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
  • Amy Madigan (Weapons)
  • Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w filmie

  • Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
  • Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
  • Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
  • Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
  • Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
  • Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Najlepszy reżyser

  • Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
  • Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
  • Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)
  • Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)
  • Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
  • Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Najlepszy scenariusz

  • Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
  • Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
  • Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)
  • Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
  • Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Najlepsza muzyka oryginalna

  • Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
  • Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
  • Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
  • Kangding Ray (Sirāt)
  • Max Richter (Hamnet)
  • Hans Zimmer (F1)

Najlepsza piosenka oryginalna

  • “Dream as One” – Avatar: Ogień i popiół
  • “Golden” – K-Pop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied to You” – Sinners
  • “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
  • “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
  • “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Kategorie serialowe i telewizyjne:

Najlepszy serial dramatyczny

  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Pluribus (Apple TV)
  • Severance (Apple TV)
  • Slow Horses (Apple TV)
  • The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Najlepszy serial komediowy lub musicalowy

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • The Bear (FX on Hulu)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • The Studio (Apple TV)

Najlepszy miniserial, serial antologiczny lub film telewizyjny

  • Adolescence (Netflix)
  • All Her Fault (Peacock)
  • The Beast in Me (Netflix)
  • Black Mirror (Netflix)
  • Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
  • The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu dramatycznym

  • Kathy Bates (Matlock)
  • Britt Lower (Severance)
  • Helen Mirren (Mobland)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Najlepszy aktor w serialu dramatycznym

  • Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
  • Diego Luna (Andor)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
  • Mark Ruffalo (Task)
  • Adam Scott (Severance)
  • Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu komediowym lub musicalowym

  • Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Najlepszy aktor w serialu komediowym lub musicalowym

  • Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
  • Seth Rogen (The Studio)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Najlepsza aktorka w roli drugoplanowej w telewizji

  • Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
  • Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
  • Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
  • Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Najlepszy aktor w roli drugoplanowej w telewizji

  • Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
  • Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
  • Tramell Tillman (Severance)
  • Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Najlepszy stand-up telewizyjny

  • Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)
  • Brett Goldstein (The Second Best Night of Your Life)
  • Kevin Hart (Acting My Age)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Night Thoughts)
  • Ricky Gervais (Mortality)
  • Sarah Silverman (Postmortem)

Źródło: variety.com

