Oto nominacje do The Game Awards 2025. Jedna gra może zdobyć aż 10 nagród!

Walka o nagrody podczas tegorocznej edycji The Game Awards 2025 może być wyjątkowo zacięta! Zobaczcie pełną listę nominowanych produkcji i sprawdźcie, czy znaleźli się wśród nich Wasi faworyci.
Paweł Krzystyniak
Paweł Krzystyniak
The Game Awards 2025 - logo fot. The Game Awards
Już 11 grudnia odbędzie się gala The Game Awards 2025. Podczas wydarzenia zobaczymy nie tylko zwiastuny i zapowiedzi nadchodzących produkcji, ale także poznamy najlepsze gry mijającego roku. Na oficjalnej stronie imprezy pojawiła się już pełna lista nominowanych we wszystkich kategoriach, a internauci mogą oddawać głosy na swoich faworytów.

W tym roku rywalizacja o najważniejszą nagrodę — tytuł Gry Roku — zapowiada się wyjątkowo emocjonująco. Wśród nominowanych znalazło się sześć tytułów docenionych zarówno przez graczy, jak i krytyków. Na liście wyróżnionych produkcji znalazły się m.in. kapitalne Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, wyczekiwane od lat Hollow Knight: Silksong oraz stworzone przez naszych południowych sąsiadów Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Te produkcje powalczą o tytuł Gry Roku na The Game Awards 2025

Hades 2

Hades 2
fot. Supergiant Games
The Game Awards 2025 - pełna lista nominowanych

GRA ROKU

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

NAJLEPSZA REŻYSERIA 

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

NAJLEPSZA FABUŁA

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
  • Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

NAJLEPSZA OPRAWA ARTYSTYCZNA

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

NAJLEPSZA MUZYKA I ŚCIEŻKA DŹWIĘKOWA

  • Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Darren Korb, Hades II
  • Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei
  • Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

NAJLEPSZY DŹWIĘK

  • Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

NAJLEPSZA ROLA

  • Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yōtei
  • Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
  • Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

GRY Z PRZEKAZEM

  • Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)
  • Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don’t Nod Montreal/Don’t Nod)
  • South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

NAJLEPIEJ ROZWIJANA GRA

  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

NAJLEPSZE WSPARCIE SPOŁECZNOŚCI

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

NAJLEPSZA GRA NIEZALEŻNA

  • Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)
  • Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)
  • Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

NAJLEPSZY DEBIUT STUDIA NIEZALEŻNEGO

  • Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
  • Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
  • Megabonk (Vedinad)

NAJLEPSZA GRA MOBILNA

  • Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)
  • Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

NAJLEPSZA GRA VR/AR

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)
  • Arken Age (VitruviusVR)
  • Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)
  • The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

NAJLEPSZA GRA AKCJI

  • Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
  • Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)

NAJLEPSZA GRA AKCJI/PRZYGODOWA

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

NAJLEPSZA GRA RPG

  • Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep SIlver)
  • The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

NAJLEPSZA BIJATYKA

  • 2XKO (Riot Games)
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

NAJLEPSZA GRA FAMILIJNA

  • Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)
  • LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

NAJLEPSZA GRA SYMULACYJNA/STRATEGICZNA

  • The Alters (11 Bit Studios)
  • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/2K)
  • Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)
  • Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)

NAJLEPSZA GRA SPORTOWA/WYŚCIGOWA

  • EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
  • F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)
  • Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

NAJLEPSZA GRA WIELOOSOBOWA

  • Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
  • Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)
  • Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)

NAJLEPSZA ADAPTACJA

  • A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)
  • Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)
  • The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)
  • Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

NAJBARDZIEJ WYCZEKIWANA GRA

  • 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
  • Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
  • Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
  • The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)

INNOWACJA W DOSTĘPNOŚCI

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
  • Atomfall (Rebellion)
  • Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
  • South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

TWÓRCA ROKU

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

NAJLEPSZA GRA ESPORTOWA

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • DOTA 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
  • Valorant (Riot)

NAJLEPSZY ZAWODNIK ESPORTOWY

  • brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
  • f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)
  • Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)
  • MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
  • Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

NAJLEPSZA DRUŻYNA ESPORTOWA

  • Gen.G – League of Legends
  • NRG – Valorant
  • Team Falcons – DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Źródło: thegameawards.com

