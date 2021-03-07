Liga Sprawiedliwości Zacka Snydera - zwiastun Aquamana i Supermana. Lista utworów z albumu zdradza spoilery

Tym razem Liga Sprawiedliwości Zacka Snydera dostaje zwiastun poświęcony Aquamanowi, więc widzimy kilka scen z udziałem superbohatera, a w tle słyszymy dialogi z jego wątku, który ma być znacznie rozbudowany w stosunku do tego, co widzieliśmy w kinowej wersji Jossa Whedona.
Wcześniej zwiastunów doczekali się Batman i Superman. Swoje teasery dostaną jeszcze Wonder Woman, Flash oraz Cyborg.
Liga Sprawiedliwości - teaser Aquamana
Przypomnijmy poprzednie:
Portal The Wrap donosi, że pomimo plotek na ten temat, nie ma obecnie planów na kinową emisję filmu Liga Sprawiedliwości Zacka Snydera w kinach IMAX.
Zobacz także:
Opublikowano również listę utworów z albumu z muzyką z filmu Liga Sprawiedliwości Zacka Snydera. Tytuły mogą być spoilerowe i pokazują dodatkowo czego się spodziewać. Muzyka została całkowicie od nowa napisana dla tej wersji i odpowiada za nią Junkie XL . Za kinową muzykę odpowiadał Danny Elfman.
1. Song to the Siren – Rose Betts
2. A Hunter Gathers
3. Migratory
4. Things Fall Apart
5. Wonder Woman Defending / And What Rough Beast
6. World Ending Fire
7. Middle Mass
8. Long Division
9. No Paradise, No Fall
10. The Center Will Not Hold, Twenty Centuries of Stony Sleep
11. As Above, So Below
12. No Dog, No Master
13. Take This Kingdom by Force
14. A Splinter from the Thorn That Pricked You
15. Cyborg Becoming / Human All Too Human
16. The Path Chooses You
17. Aquaman Returning / Carry Your Own Water
18. The Provenance of Something Gathered
19. We Do This Together
20. The Will to Power
21. Smoke Become Fire
22. I Teach You, the Overman
23. A Glimmer at the Door of the Living
24. How We Achieve Ourselves
25. The Sun Forever Rising
26. Underworld
27. Superman Rising, Pt. 1 / A Book of Hours
28. Beyond Good and Evil
29. Monument Builder
30. Monument Destroyer
31. Urgrund
32. So Begins the End
33. The House of Belonging
34. Earthling
35. Flight Is Our Nature
36. Indivisible
37. And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 1
38. And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 2
39. Superman Rising, Pt. 2 / Immovable
40. At the Speed of Force
41. My Broken Boy
42. That Terrible Strength
43. An Eternal Reoccurrence of Change
44. We Slay Ourselves
45. Your Own House Turned to Ashes
46. All of You Undisturbed Cities
47. The Art of Preserving Fire
48. The Crew at Warpower
49. The Foundation Theme (from Zack Snyder’s Justice League)
50. Batman, a Duty to Fight / To See
51. Batman, an Invocation to Heal / To Be Seen
52. Wonder Woman, a Call to Stand / A World Awakened
53. Flash, The Space to Win / Our Legacy Is Now
54. Hallelujah – Allison Crowe
Liga Sprawiedliwości Zacka Snydera - premiera 18 marca 2021 roku w HBO GO.
Źródło: comicbookmovie.com
Co o tym sądzisz?