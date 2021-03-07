Liga Sprawiedliwości Zacka Snydera - zwiastun Aquamana i Supermana. Lista utworów z albumu zdradza spoilery

fot. Warner

Tym razem Liga Sprawiedliwości Zacka Snydera dostaje zwiastun poświęcony Aquamanowi, więc widzimy kilka scen z udziałem superbohatera, a w tle słyszymy dialogi z jego wątku, który ma być znacznie rozbudowany w stosunku do tego, co widzieliśmy w kinowej wersji Jossa Whedona.

Wcześniej zwiastunów doczekali się Batman i Superman. Swoje teasery dostaną jeszcze Wonder Woman, Flash oraz Cyborg.

Liga Sprawiedliwości - teaser Aquamana

Przypomnijmy poprzednie:

Portal The Wrap donosi, że pomimo plotek na ten temat, nie ma obecnie planów na kinową emisję filmu Liga Sprawiedliwości Zacka Snydera w kinach IMAX.

Opublikowano również listę utworów z albumu z muzyką z filmu Liga Sprawiedliwości Zacka Snydera. Tytuły mogą być spoilerowe i pokazują dodatkowo czego się spodziewać. Muzyka została całkowicie od nowa napisana dla tej wersji i odpowiada za nią Junkie XL . Za kinową muzykę odpowiadał Danny Elfman.

Liga Sprawiedliwości Zacka Snydera - premiera 18 marca 2021 roku w HBO GO.