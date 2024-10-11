placeholder
Amazon rozda abonentom Prime Gaming aż 28 gier w październiku. Wśród m.in. Doom Eternal i A Plague Tale: Innocence

W Amazon Prime Gaming już teraz można odebrać ponad 10 gier, a w nadchodzących dniach oferta zostanie dodatkowo rozszerzona.
Paweł Krzystyniak
Tagi:  amazon 
Amazon Prime Gaming BioShock Remastered Doom Eternal A Plague Tale: Innocence
Amazon Prime Gaming - październik 2024 fot. Amazon
Amazon przyzwyczaił abonentów Prime Gaming do regularnego rozdawania gier i cyfrowych dodatków. Październikowa oferta będzie jednak wyjątkowo bogata, bo użytkownicy usługi otrzymają możliwość odebrania między innymi taki tytułów, jak Doom Eternal, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Scorn, Death's Door czy BioShock Remastered. Łącznie w ich ręce trafi aż 28 tytułów na kilka różnych, pecetowych platform.

Już teraz w Prime Gaming można odebrać następujące tytuły:

  • Hive Jump 2: Survivors (GOG)
  • Scarf (Amazon Games App)
  • Tomb Raider: Legend (GOG)
  • The Eternal Cylinder (Epic Games Store)
  • Spirit of the North (Epic Games Store)
  • No Straight Roads (Epic Games Store)
  • BioShock Remastered (GOG)
  • Doom Eternal (Microsoft Store)
  • DreadOut 2 (Amazon Games App)
  • Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition (Epic Games Store)
  • Priest Simulator: Vampire Show (Epic Games Store)
  • The Gap (Amazon Games App)

Od 17 października:

  • Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets (Legacy Games)
  • Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness (Amazon Games App)
  • Through the Darkest of Times (Amazon Games App)
  • Killing Floor 2 (Epic Games Store)
  • Zombies Ate My Neighbours and Ghoul Patrol (Amazon Games App)

Od 24 października:

  • Pumpkin Jack (GOG)
  • The Gunk (GOG)
  • Stasis: Bone Totem (Epic Games Store)
  • Gargoyles Remastered (Amazon Games App)
  • Monster Train (GOG)
  • Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Epic Games Store)

Od 31 października:

 

Źródło: videogameschronicle.com

Porównywarka VOD Nowość Repertuar kin Program TV