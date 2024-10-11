Amazon rozda abonentom Prime Gaming aż 28 gier w październiku. Wśród m.in. Doom Eternal i A Plague Tale: Innocence
W Amazon Prime Gaming już teraz można odebrać ponad 10 gier, a w nadchodzących dniach oferta zostanie dodatkowo rozszerzona.
Amazon przyzwyczaił abonentów Prime Gaming do regularnego rozdawania gier i cyfrowych dodatków. Październikowa oferta będzie jednak wyjątkowo bogata, bo użytkownicy usługi otrzymają możliwość odebrania między innymi taki tytułów, jak Doom Eternal, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Scorn, Death's Door czy BioShock Remastered. Łącznie w ich ręce trafi aż 28 tytułów na kilka różnych, pecetowych platform.
Już teraz w Prime Gaming można odebrać następujące tytuły:
- Hive Jump 2: Survivors (GOG)
- Scarf (Amazon Games App)
- Tomb Raider: Legend (GOG)
- The Eternal Cylinder (Epic Games Store)
- Spirit of the North (Epic Games Store)
- No Straight Roads (Epic Games Store)
- BioShock Remastered (GOG)
- Doom Eternal (Microsoft Store)
- DreadOut 2 (Amazon Games App)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition (Epic Games Store)
- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show (Epic Games Store)
- The Gap (Amazon Games App)
Od 17 października:
- Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets (Legacy Games)
- Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness (Amazon Games App)
- Through the Darkest of Times (Amazon Games App)
- Killing Floor 2 (Epic Games Store)
- Zombies Ate My Neighbours and Ghoul Patrol (Amazon Games App)
Od 24 października:
- Pumpkin Jack (GOG)
- The Gunk (GOG)
- Stasis: Bone Totem (Epic Games Store)
- Gargoyles Remastered (Amazon Games App)
- Monster Train (GOG)
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Epic Games Store)
Od 31 października:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (GOG)
- Death’s Door (Epic Games Store)
- Haunted Hotel: Personal Nightmare – Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
- Scorn (GOG)
- Coromon (GOG)
Źródło: videogameschronicle.com
