Deadpool 3 powiązany z Lokim? Najpewniej znów zobaczymy Agencję Ochrony Chronostruktury

SPOILERS:

The events of Deadpool 3 take place after the Loki S2 finale. The TVA got word that the Kangs are gathering and a new Multiversal War is about to start so they create an army of Multiversal heroes, mostly from dying worlds, to fight the Council of Kangs. Mr. Paradox is… pic.twitter.com/p84KpWjuXw

— MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 10, 2023