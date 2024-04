Śnieżka - nowe plotki dotyczące filmu. Nie będzie siedmiu krasnoludków?

I actually can refute this @DanielRPK report. As I said months ago that it was in trouble before they moved it back a year, it actually is testing poorly and those involved don't have much hope for it. The film is a mess and not working despite reshoots. #SnowWhite https://t.co/cPCsh1FDIE

— EmpireCity Box Office (@EmpireCityBO) April 18, 2024