BAFTA 2020 - nominowane gry. Death Stranding i Control na prowadzeniu

BAFTA 2020 to nagrody przyznawane przez Brytyjską Akademię sztuk Filmowych i Telewizyjnych. Każdego roku nagradzane są najlepsze gry i nie inaczej będzie tym razem. Na liście nominowanych wyraźnie dominują dwie produkcje: Death Stranding, czyli najnowsze dzieło Hideo Kojimy oraz surrealistyczne Control od fińskiego studia Remedy Entertainment. Każdy z tych tytułów ma szanse na aż 11 statuetek.
Rozdanie nagród odbędzie się 2 kwietnia, w trakcie gali w Queen Elizabeth Hall w Londynie. Poniżej znajdziecie listę nominowanych gier w poszczególnych kategoriach.
BAFTA 2020 - nominowane gry
Najlepsza gra:
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
Najlepsze animacje:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Osiągnięcie artystyczne:
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Knights and Bikes
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Udźwiękowienie:
- Ape Out
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Star Wars Jedi: Upadły zakon
- Untitled Goose Game
Najlepsza brytyjska gra:
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Heaven's Vault
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Planet Zoo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Najlepszy debiut:
- Ape Out
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Knights and Bikes
- Manifold Garden
Najlepiej rozwijająca się gra:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky: Beyond
- Path of Exile
Najlepsza gra rodzinna:
- Concrete Genie
- Knights and Bikes
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- Wattam
Game Beyond Entertainment (gra będąca czymś więcej niż rozrywką):
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
- Death Stranding
- Kind Words (LO FI Chill Beats to Write To)
- Life is Strange 2
- Neo Cab
- Ring Fit Adventure
Najlepszy design:
- Baba is You
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Wattam
Najlepszy multiplayer:
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Najlepsza muzyka:
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Wattam
Najlepsza narracja:
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Life is Strange 2
- Outer Wilds
- The Outer Worlds
- Star Wars Jedi: Upadły zakon
Najlepsza nowa marka:
- Baba is You
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Najlepszy występ w roli pierwszoplanowej:
- Laura Bailey jako Kate Diaz w Gears 5
- Courtney Hope jako Jesse Faden w Control
- Logan Marshall-Green jako David w Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin jako Sean Diaz w Life is Strange 2
- Barry Sloane jako kapitan Price w Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus jako Sam w Death Stranding
Najlepszy występ w roli drugoplanowej:
- Jolene Andersen jako Karen Reynolds w Life is Strange 2
- Troy Baker jako Higgs w Death Stranding
- Sarah Bartholomew jako Cassidy w Life is Strange 2
- Ayisha Issa jako Fliss w The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Lea Seydoux jako Fragile w Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo jako Ahti w Control
Najlepsze osiągnięcie technologiczne:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Mobilna gra roku:
- Assemble With Care
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dead Man's Phone
- Pokemon GO
- Tangle Tower
- What The Golf?
