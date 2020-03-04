BAFTA 2020 - nominowane gry. Death Stranding i Control na prowadzeniu

Poznaliśmy gry nominowane do nagród BAFTA 2020. Lista została całkowicie zdominowana przez Death Stranding oraz Control.

Poznaliśmy gry nominowane do nagród BAFTA 2020. Lista została całkowicie zdominowana przez Death Stranding oraz Control.

BAFTA 2020 - nominowane gry. Death Stranding i Control na prowadzeniu

BAFTA 2020 to nagrody przyznawane przez Brytyjską Akademię sztuk Filmowych i Telewizyjnych. Każdego roku nagradzane są najlepsze gry i nie inaczej będzie tym razem. Na liście nominowanych wyraźnie dominują dwie produkcje: Death Stranding, czyli najnowsze dzieło Hideo Kojimy oraz surrealistyczne Control od fińskiego studia Remedy Entertainment. Każdy z tych tytułów ma szanse na aż 11 statuetek.

Rozdanie nagród odbędzie się 2 kwietnia, w trakcie gali w Queen Elizabeth Hall w Londynie. Poniżej znajdziecie listę nominowanych gier w poszczególnych kategoriach.

BAFTA 2020 - nominowane gry

Najlepsza gra:

  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Untitled Goose Game

Najlepsze animacje:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Osiągnięcie artystyczne:

  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Udźwiękowienie:

  • Ape Out
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Star Wars Jedi: Upadły zakon
  • Untitled Goose Game

Najlepsza brytyjska gra:

  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • Heaven's Vault
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Observation
  • Planet Zoo
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

Najlepszy debiut:

  • Ape Out
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana Zero
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Manifold Garden

Najlepiej rozwijająca się gra:

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky: Beyond
  • Path of Exile

Najlepsza gra rodzinna:

  • Concrete Genie
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Vacation Simulator
  • Wattam

Game Beyond Entertainment (gra będąca czymś więcej niż rozrywką):

  • Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
  • Death Stranding
  • Kind Words (LO FI Chill Beats to Write To)
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Neo Cab
  • Ring Fit Adventure

Najlepszy design:

  • Baba is You
  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Wattam

Najlepszy multiplayer:

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Najlepsza muzyka:

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
  • Wattam

Najlepsza narracja:

  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Outer Wilds
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Star Wars Jedi: Upadły zakon

Najlepsza nowa marka:

  • Baba is You
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Najlepszy występ w roli pierwszoplanowej:

  • Laura Bailey jako Kate Diaz w Gears 5
  • Courtney Hope jako Jesse Faden w Control
  • Logan Marshall-Green jako David w Telling Lies
  • Gonzalo Martin jako Sean Diaz w Life is Strange 2
  • Barry Sloane jako kapitan Price w Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Norman Reedus jako Sam w Death Stranding

Najlepszy występ w roli drugoplanowej:

  • Jolene Andersen jako Karen Reynolds w Life is Strange 2
  • Troy Baker jako Higgs w Death Stranding
  • Sarah Bartholomew jako Cassidy w Life is Strange 2
  • Ayisha Issa jako Fliss w The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • Lea Seydoux jako Fragile w Death Stranding
  • Martti Suosalo jako Ahti w Control 

Najlepsze osiągnięcie technologiczne:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Metro Exodus
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 

Mobilna gra roku:

  • Assemble With Care
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Dead Man's Phone
  • Pokemon GO
  • Tangle Tower
  • What The Golf?  

Źródło: comicbook.com / fot. Kojima Productions

