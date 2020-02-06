Ważne Kirk Douglas nie żyje. Był legendą i ikoną kina

Gwiazdy, Akademia i studia filmowe żegnają Kirka Douglasa

W mediach społecznościowych zaroiło się od wpisów honorujących zmarłego Kirka Douglasa.

W mediach społecznościowych zaroiło się od wpisów honorujących zmarłego Kirka Douglasa.

Gwiazdy, Akademia i studia filmowe żegnają Kirka Douglasa

W wieku 103 lat zmarł dzisiaj legendarny Kirk Douglas, przedstawiciel i wielka gwiazda tak zwanej złotej ery Hollywood. Aktor był trzykrotnie nominowany do Oscara za swoje role w Champion, Lust for Life oraz The Bad and The Beautiful. Został również uhonorowany Oscarem za całokształt twórczości - nagrodę odebrał w 1996 roku. Największą sławę przyniosła mu jednak rola przywódcy niewolników w kultowym filmie Spartakus. W mediach społecznościowych przedstawiciele branży żegnają legendarnego aktora. Wpisy wspominkowe zamieścili między innymi reżyser Rob Reiner, Amerykańska Akademia Sztuki i Wiedzy Filmowej oraz muzyk Bryan Adams. Możecie niektóre z nich zobaczyć poniżej.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Douglas zawsze wspominał, że choć zagrał w wielu filmach, najbardziej dumny był z wpływu na zlikwidowanie tzw. hollywoodzkiej czarnej listy. W czasach pracy nad Spartakusem była to lista osób z branży, która sympatyzowały z komunistami i przez to nie dawano im pracy. Walczył o Daltona Trumbo, scenarzystę Spartakusa, który odmówił odpowiedzi na pytania o swój związek z partią komunistyczną. Douglas chciał, aby Trumbo był wymieniony w napisach za swoją pracę.

Kirk Douglas nie żyje. Był legendą i ikoną kina
Kirk Douglas nie żyje. Był legendą i ikoną kina

