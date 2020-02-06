Gwiazdy, Akademia i studia filmowe żegnają Kirka Douglasa

W wieku 103 lat zmarł dzisiaj legendarny Kirk Douglas, przedstawiciel i wielka gwiazda tak zwanej złotej ery Hollywood. Aktor był trzykrotnie nominowany do Oscara za swoje role w Champion, Lust for Life oraz The Bad and The Beautiful. Został również uhonorowany Oscarem za całokształt twórczości - nagrodę odebrał w 1996 roku. Największą sławę przyniosła mu jednak rola przywódcy niewolników w kultowym filmie Spartakus. W mediach społecznościowych przedstawiciele branży żegnają legendarnego aktora. Wpisy wspominkowe zamieścili między innymi reżyser Rob Reiner, Amerykańska Akademia Sztuki i Wiedzy Filmowej oraz muzyk Bryan Adams. Możecie niektóre z nich zobaczyć poniżej.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kirk Douglas. His performance of Ned Land in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) anchored the first all live-action feature film at The Walt Disney Studios. Our condolences are with his family and all who cherished his work. pic.twitter.com/Kdi9R5Y0sb — The Walt Disney Family Museum (@WDFMuseum) February 6, 2020

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father to actor Michael Douglas, has died. He was 103. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/oZOSOWxHMk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 5, 2020

Screen icon and Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, has died at 103. The actor and producer had 75 films to his name, including the seminal Spartacus, and numerous awards. We remember him today for his priceless contribution to film and the film industry. pic.twitter.com/uCIDB2G4Wv — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) February 5, 2020

RIP #kirkdouglas I remember him walking into a lift in NYC, I was 21. After a few moments he looked up at me and said “how’s school son?” I said “good sir”. (I couldn’t tell him I never finished school.) What a moment, what a total legend he was. — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) February 6, 2020

Douglas zawsze wspominał, że choć zagrał w wielu filmach, najbardziej dumny był z wpływu na zlikwidowanie tzw. hollywoodzkiej czarnej listy. W czasach pracy nad Spartakusem była to lista osób z branży, która sympatyzowały z komunistami i przez to nie dawano im pracy. Walczył o Daltona Trumbo, scenarzystę Spartakusa, który odmówił odpowiedzi na pytania o swój związek z partią komunistyczną. Douglas chciał, aby Trumbo był wymieniony w napisach za swoją pracę.