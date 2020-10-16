Microsoft ujawnia listę premierowych gier, które są zoptymalizowane pod Xbox Series X/S.

Microsoft ujawnił listę tytułów, które w dniu premiery trafią na konsole Xbox Series X/S. Większość z nich to gry zoptymalizowane i dostępne w ramach programu Smart Delivery.

Microsoft ujawnił listę tytułów, które w dniu premiery trafią na konsole Xbox Series X/S. Większość z nich to gry zoptymalizowane i dostępne w ramach programu Smart Delivery.

Microsoft ujawnia listę premierowych gier, które są zoptymalizowane pod Xbox Series X/S. Microsoft

Microsoft nie zaoferuje graczom żadnych dużych gier od swoich własnych studiów deweloperskich na premierę konsol Xbox Series X/S. Nie oznacza to jednak, że gracze kupujący ten sprzęt nie będą mieli w co grać. Premierowy line-up jest bowiem całkiem bogaty, chociaż dominują w nim produkcje od innych, zewnętrznych wydawców.

Na oficjalnej stronie marki Xbox pojawiła się obszerna lista tytułów, które będą dostępne od dnia debiutu Xbox Series X/S na rynku, a przy tym będą też zoptymalizowane na tych konsolach. Warto również zaznaczyć, że gracze będą mieli także dostęp do wielu produkcji z poprzednich generacji sprzętowych dzięki wstecznej kompatybilności sięgającej aż czasów pierwszego Xboksa. 

Tak prezentuje się lista gier premierowych zoptymalizowanych pod Xbox Series X/S.

W późniejszym czasie lista ta będzie się wydłużać i znajdą się na niej takie gry, jak np. Cyberpunk 2077 czy Destiny 2.

Źródło: news.xbox.com

Co o tym sądzisz?

