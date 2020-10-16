Microsoft ujawnia listę premierowych gier, które są zoptymalizowane pod Xbox Series X/S.

Microsoft nie zaoferuje graczom żadnych dużych gier od swoich własnych studiów deweloperskich na premierę konsol Xbox Series X/S. Nie oznacza to jednak, że gracze kupujący ten sprzęt nie będą mieli w co grać. Premierowy line-up jest bowiem całkiem bogaty, chociaż dominują w nim produkcje od innych, zewnętrznych wydawców.
Na oficjalnej stronie marki Xbox pojawiła się obszerna lista tytułów, które będą dostępne od dnia debiutu Xbox Series X/S na rynku, a przy tym będą też zoptymalizowane na tych konsolach. Warto również zaznaczyć, że gracze będą mieli także dostęp do wielu produkcji z poprzednich generacji sprzętowych dzięki wstecznej kompatybilności sięgającej aż czasów pierwszego Xboksa.
Tak prezentuje się lista gier premierowych zoptymalizowanych pod Xbox Series X/S.
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
- Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
- Bright Memory 1.0
- Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
- Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- DiRT 5 (Smart Delivery)
- Enlisted
- Evergate
- The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
- Maneater (Smart Delivery)
- Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
- NBA 2K21
- Observer System Redux
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
- Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
- WRC 9 (Smart Delivery)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
- Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)
W późniejszym czasie lista ta będzie się wydłużać i znajdą się na niej takie gry, jak np. Cyberpunk 2077 czy Destiny 2.
Źródło: news.xbox.com
Co o tym sądzisz?