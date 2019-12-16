The Eternals - Pornhub nagrodził Kumaila Nanjianiego. Darmowa subskrypcja na 10 lat

Członkowie Przedwiecznych: Thena (urodzona jako Azura) – w młodości dążyła przede wszystkim do zdobywania wiedzy i doskonalenia się w sztuce walki, to prawdopodobnie dla niej, a nie olimpijskiej Ateny założono miasto Ateny. Wyznała publicznie, że należy do Przedwiecznych, sprzymierzała się z Thorem i Avengers. Po śmierci Zurasa została przywódczynią swojej rasy, jednak trauma spowodowana odejściem ojca nie pozwoliła jej na normalne funkcjonowanie. W trakcie wojny wietnamskiej zaszła w ciążę ze złoczyńcą, Dewiantem Kro – owocem ich miłości były bliźniaki, które Thena oddała pod opiekę bezpłodnej kobiecie. KREWNI: Zuras (ojciec), Cybele (matka), Thanos i Starfox (kuzyni). MOCE: Nadludzka zwinność, szybkość, wytrzymałość i siła. Potrafi manipulować energią kosmiczną, co pozwala jej na telekinezę, termokinezę, telepatię, teleportację i manipulowanie cząstkami na poziomie molekularnym.