The Eternals - Pornhub nagrodził Kumaila Nanjianiego. Darmowa subskrypcja na 10 lat

Prace na planie filmu The Eternals wciąż trwają. Przypomnijmy, że w rolę zafascynowanego kulturą samurajską Przedwiecznego Kingo na ekranie wcieli się aktor i scenarzysta Kumail Nanjiani. Dla wielu fanów MCU i nie tylko został on w ostatnim czasie prawdziwym źródłem inspiracji. Wszystko przez niesamowitą transformację swojego ciała, którą dokumentował w mediach społecznościowych - efekty ciężkiej pracy na siłowni w tym przypadku widać jak na dłoni. Zdjęcie przedstawiające nową sylwetkę aktora cieszyło się w sieci tak olbrzymią popularnością, że teraz odniósł się do niej nawet serwis Pornhub.
Nanjiani w trakcie wizyty w programie Conana O'Briena wyjawił bowiem, że władze portalu przyznały mu darmową, 10-letnią subskrypcję do strefy premium.
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
Post udostępniony przez @ kumailn
Wiele wskazuje na to, że taki obrót spraw nie jest związany z prowadzoną przez Pornhub działalnością charytatywną i rozmaitymi akcjami tematycznymi. Tuż po opublikowaniu przez Nanjianiego zdjęcia, jeden z użytkowników witryny zamieścił fotografię w serwisie, która znacznie zwiększyła jego ruch. Działanie Pornhuba ma najprawdopodobniej stać się łatwą drogą do uniknięcia ewentualnego procesu sądowego.
Kim są The Eternals?
Film The Eternals wejdzie na ekrany kin 6 listopada.
Źródło: Entertainment Weekly / zdjęcie główne: Instagram/Kumail Nanjiani
Co o tym sądzisz?