The Eternals - Pornhub nagrodził Kumaila Nanjianiego. Darmowa subskrypcja na 10 lat

Kumail Nanjiani z wchodzącego w skład MCU filmu The Eternals dostał nietypowy prezent od serwisu Pornhub.

Kumail Nanjiani z wchodzącego w skład MCU filmu The Eternals dostał nietypowy prezent od serwisu Pornhub.

Piotr Piskozub
Piotr Piskozub
Tagi:  marvel 
The eternals Disney pornhub MCU
Piotr Piskozub
Piotr Piskozub
Tagi:  marvel 
The eternals Disney pornhub MCU
The Eternals - Pornhub nagrodził Kumaila Nanjianiego. Darmowa subskrypcja na 10 lat

Prace na planie filmu The Eternals wciąż trwają. Przypomnijmy, że w rolę zafascynowanego kulturą samurajską Przedwiecznego Kingo na ekranie wcieli się aktor i scenarzysta Kumail Nanjiani. Dla wielu fanów MCU i nie tylko został on w ostatnim czasie prawdziwym źródłem inspiracji. Wszystko przez niesamowitą transformację swojego ciała, którą dokumentował w mediach społecznościowych - efekty ciężkiej pracy na siłowni w tym przypadku widać jak na dłoni. Zdjęcie przedstawiające nową sylwetkę aktora cieszyło się w sieci tak olbrzymią popularnością, że teraz odniósł się do niej nawet serwis Pornhub. 

Nanjiani w trakcie wizyty w programie Conana O'Briena wyjawił bowiem, że władze portalu przyznały mu darmową, 10-letnią subskrypcję do strefy premium. 

Ludzie wciąż pytają mnie, dlaczego muszę płacić za porno - nie muszę. Nie pracuję też dla Pornhuba, nikt od nich nie zapłacił mi za powiedzenie tych słów. Darmowe porno jest dobre, ale kiedy dostajesz dostęp do strefy premium... Mógłbym teraz rozwijać swoje szalone fetysze przez kolejne 10 lat. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)

Post udostępniony przez @ kumailn

Wiele wskazuje na to, że taki obrót spraw nie jest związany z prowadzoną przez Pornhub działalnością charytatywną i rozmaitymi akcjami tematycznymi. Tuż po opublikowaniu przez Nanjianiego zdjęcia, jeden z użytkowników witryny zamieścił fotografię w serwisie, która znacznie zwiększyła jego ruch. Działanie Pornhuba ma najprawdopodobniej stać się łatwą drogą do uniknięcia ewentualnego procesu sądowego. 

Kim są The Eternals?

Thena (urodzona jako Azura) – w młodości dążyła przede wszystkim do chłonięcia wiedzy i doskonalenia się w sztuce walki, to prawdopodobnie dla niej a nie olimpijskiej Ateny założono miasto Ateny. Wyznała publicznie, że należy do Przedwiecznych, sprzymierzała się z Thorem i Avengers. Po śmierci Zurasa została przywódczynią swojej rasy, jednak trauma spowodowana odejściem ojca nie pozwoliła jej na normalne funkcjonowanie. W trakcie wojny wietnamskiej zaszła w ciążę ze złoczyńcą, Dewiantem Kro – owocem ich miłości były bliźniaki, które Thena oddała pod opiekę bezpłodnej kobiecie. KREWNI: Zuras (ojciec), Cybele (matka), Thanos i Starfox (kuzyni). MOCE: Nadludzka zwinność, szybkość, wytrzymałość i siła. Potrafi manipulować energią kosmiczną, co pozwala jej na telekinezę, termokinezę, telepatię, teleportację i manipulowanie cząstkami na poziomie molekularnym. fot. Disney/Marvel/comicbook.com
Thena (urodzona jako Azura) – w młodości dążyła przede wszystkim do chłonięcia wiedzy i doskonalenia się w sztuce walki, to prawdopodobnie dla niej a nie olimpijskiej Ateny założono miasto Ateny. Wyznała publicznie, że należy do Przedwiecznych, sprzymierzała się z Thorem i Avengers. Po śmierci Zurasa została przywódczynią swojej rasy, jednak trauma spowodowana odejściem ojca nie pozwoliła jej na normalne funkcjonowanie. W trakcie wojny wietnamskiej zaszła w ciążę ze złoczyńcą, Dewiantem Kro – owocem ich miłości były bliźniaki, które Thena oddała pod opiekę bezpłodnej kobiecie. KREWNI: Zuras (ojciec), Cybele (matka), Thanos i Starfox (kuzyni). MOCE: Nadludzka zwinność, szybkość, wytrzymałość i siła. Potrafi manipulować energią kosmiczną, co pozwala jej na telekinezę, termokinezę, telepatię, teleportację i manipulowanie cząstkami na poziomie molekularnym.
Ikaris – urodzony 20 tys. lat temu wśród tzw. polarnych Przedwiecznych (zamieszkiwali oni tereny dzisiejszej Syberii). W czasie wielkiego kataklizmu, który zatopił Atlantydę, to on uratował ludzi i zwierzęta, umieszczając ich na ogromnej arce. Pierwszorzędny wojownik, który wielokrotnie ścierał się z Dewiantami. Swego czasu poślubił zwyczajną mieszkankę Krety, z którą doczekał się syna, znanego z mitologii Ikara. Obrońca ludzkości i przywódca Przedwiecznych tuż po tym, jak na tym polu skutecznie rzucił wyzwanie Thenie. KREWNI: Virako (ojciec), Tulayn (matka), Druig, Ajak, Sprite, Sersi (kuzyni). MOCE: Nadludzka siła, zwinność, szybkość i wytrzymałość. Potrafi latać i strzelać laserowymi wiązkami z oczu.
Kingo – zrodzony w japońskiej osadzie Przedwiecznych, w dzisiejszych górach Hokkaido. Przebywał w Kraju Kwitnącej Wiśni także w czasach feudalnych, fascynując się kulturą samurajów. Niewiele wiadomo o jego życiu – współcześnie jest wielką gwiazdą filmową w Japonii, uwielbiając portretować… samurajów. KREWNI: Nieznani. MOCE: Nadludzka siła, szybkość, wytrzymałość i zwinność. Potrafi latać i manipulować energią. Nieczęsto korzysta ze swoich mocy, na placu boju woląc wykorzystywać tradycyjne narzędzia walki samurajów.
Makkari (zmiana płci bohatera) – od dzieciństwa pragnął zwiększać swoją szybkość. Rodzice, widząc jego fascynację prędkością, pomagali mu w uczeniu się o rozmaitych technologiach. Osiągnął na tym polu tak wysoki poziom, że został członkiem Gildii Technologicznej. W starożytnym Egipcie jako Tot uczył Egipcjan pisać, w Grecji mylono go z Hermesem, w Rzymie z Merkurym. Walczył w wojnie trojańskiej, służył Władowi Palownikowi, obserwował bitwę pod Alamo. Operował także jako Hurricane. KREWNI: Veron (ojciec), Mara (matka). MOCE: Podobne jak u innych Przedwiecznych, jednak Makkari był gotowy oddać wszystkie za zwiększenie swojej szybkości.
Phastos – cechuje go melancholijna natura i ambiwalentne podejście do wyniku walki. Zaczynał jako kowal, dlatego w Grecji mylono go z Hefajstosem. Niewiele wiadomo o jego życiu poza tym, że nieustannie poszukiwał jego sensu. Z czasem coraz częściej dochodził do wniosku, że istnienie jest bezcelowe. Kiedyś pracował jako inżynier w Zagłębiu Ruhry. KREWNI: Nieznani. MOCE: Podobne jak u innych Przedwiecznych. Jest geniuszem w dziedzinie inżynierii, potrafi zbudować praktycznie wszystko.
Ajak (zmiana płci postaci) – urodzony również wśród tzw. polarnych Przedwiecznych, walczył w wojnie trojańskiej i od tamtej pory w Grecji mylono go z Ajaxem. Wśród Azteków postrzegany jako bóstwo, kilkukrotnie walczył u boku Thora. Nienawidzi się z Makkari do tego stopnia, że chciał, by Gilgamesh go zgładził. To on bywał wysyłany do rozmów z Celestianami. KREWNI: Rakar (ojciec), Amaa (matka), Ikaris (kuzyn). MOCE: Podobne jak u innych Przedwiecznych, choć Ajak słynął głównie jako mistrz w walce jeden na jeden. W filmie postać ta ma być przywódczynią rasy.
Sprite (zmiana płci postaci) – w przeciwieństwie do innych Przedwiecznych Sprite jest traktowany jako podstępny żartowniś, co wykorzystuje w płataniu figli ludziom. To on jest inspiracją dla postaci o tym samym imieniu, którą stworzył Szekspir. Nie znosi, gdy ktoś traktuje go jak dziecko (Sprite tylko wygląda na 13-latka, nie może bowiem rosnąć – w rzeczywistości ma wiele tysięcy lat). Przez pewien okres był telewizyjną gwiazdą programu „That’s so sprite”. KREWNI: Arex, Ajak, Ikaris, Sersi (kuzyni). MOCE: Poza tymi, które mają inni Przedwieczni, osiągnął perfekcją w tworzeniu iluzji, do czego wykorzystuje własną percepcję. Potrafi wpływać na myśli innych.
Gilgamesh – urodzony najprawdopodobniej przed epoką lodowcową, przed 5 tysiącami lat był królem sumeryjskiego miasta Uruk. Dawny przyjaciel Achillesa i króla Dawida, wielki wojownik. Za swoją pychę i wtrącanie się w ludzkie sprawy został wypędzony przez Zurasa. Później mówiono o nim używając przydomku Zapomniany. Kilkukrotnie pomagał Avengers w walce, na krótki czas dołączył nawet do ich składu. Zginął w starciu z Immortusem, by później odrodzić się w Brazylii – nie pamiętał jednak swojego poprzedniego życia. Wspomnienia przywrócił mu Ajak. KREWNI: Nieznani. MOCE: Podobne jak u innych Przedwiecznych. Po utracie wzroku nabył moce działające jak te Daredevila.

Zobacz także:

The Eternals - czy w filmie pojawi się Namor? Tajemniczy casting może to potwierdzać
-

The Eternals - czy w filmie pojawi się Namor? Tajemniczy casting może to potwierdzać

The Eternals - Kumail Nanjiani zapowiada epickie widowisko science fiction
-

The Eternals - Kumail Nanjiani zapowiada epickie widowisko science fiction

Film The Eternals wejdzie na ekrany kin 6 listopada. 

Źródło: Entertainment Weekly / zdjęcie główne: Instagram/Kumail Nanjiani

Powiązane filmy

2020

The Eternals

The Eternals

Powiązane osoby

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani

Najlepsze z 24h

1 Arrow - koniec serialu. Z kim walczył Oliver na przestrzeni 8. sezonów? [GALERIA]
-
galeria

Arrow - koniec serialu. Z kim walczył Oliver na przestrzeni 8. sezonów? [GALERIA]

Michał Kujawiński
2 Najpopularniejsze seriale i programy amerykańskiej telewizji 1984-2019. Pełno zaskoczeń
-
galeria

Najpopularniejsze seriale i programy amerykańskiej telewizji 1984-2019. Pełno zaskoczeń

Piotr Piskozub
3 Szybcy i wściekli 9 - plakaty bohaterów. Oto ich nowe pojazdy
-
galeria

Szybcy i wściekli 9 - plakaty bohaterów. Oto ich nowe pojazdy

Adam Siennica
4 Kapitan Marvel - kadr z usuniętej sceny pokazuje prawdziwy wygląd Najwyższej Inteligencji
-
zdjęcia

Kapitan Marvel - kadr z usuniętej sceny pokazuje prawdziwy wygląd Najwyższej Inteligencji

Michał Kujawiński
5 Loki ma wprowadzić do MCU pierwszą transpłciową postać. Kim jest Sera?
-
Plotka

Loki ma wprowadzić do MCU pierwszą transpłciową postać. Kim jest Sera?

Piotr Piskozub
6 Ptaki Nocy - nie czekaliście na film? To zacznijcie. Są pierwsze opinie
-
film

Ptaki Nocy - nie czekaliście na film? To zacznijcie. Są pierwsze opinie

Piotr Piskozub

Co o tym sądzisz?

Najlepsze

Najlepsze filmy

Najlepsze filmy 2019 roku Najlepsze polskie filmy 2019 roku Najlepsze horrory 2019 roku Najlepsze komedie 2019 roku Najlepsze filmy akcji 2019 roku Najlepsze bajki i filmy animowane 2019 roku
Najlepsze filmy 2018 roku Najlepsze komedie 2018 roku Najlepsze horrory 2018 roku Najlepsze bajki 2018 roku Najlepsze filmy science-fiction i fantasy 2018 roku Najlepsze polskie filmy 2018 roku

Najlepsze seriale

2019
Najlepsze seriale 2018 roku Najlepsze seriale SF 2018 roku Najlepsze seriale kryminalne 2018 roku Najlepsze seriale komediowe 2018 roku

Najlepsze książki

Najlepsze książki 2019 roku Najlepsze koimiksy 2019 roku
Najlepsze książki 2018 roku Najlepsze koimiksy 2018 roku

Najlepsze gry

2019
2018

naEKRANIE Poleca

naEKRANIE poleca
naEKRANIE poleca
naEKRANIE poleca

Kalendarz premier seriali

s04e11

Riverdale

s15e05

Zabójcze umysły

s06e09

Wikingowie

s05e03

Magicy

s08e04

Catfish: The TV Show

s03e13

S.W.A.T. - jednostka specjalna

s02e09

Opowiedz mi bajkę

s02e13

Good Trouble

Zobacz wszystkie premiery

Premiery tygodnia

31

sty

Film

Głębia strachu

31

sty

Film

Superpies i turbokot

31

sty

Film

Małe kobietki

31

sty

Film

Chłopiec i wilk

31

sty

Film

Poznajmy się jeszcze raz

Zobacz wszystkie premiery

Dzisiaj urodziny obchodzą

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman

ur. 1974, kończy 46 lat

Eiza González

Eiza González

ur. 1990, kończy 30 lat

Christian Bale

Christian Bale

ur. 1974, kończy 46 lat

Danielle Campbell

Danielle Campbell

ur. 1995, kończy 25 lat

Vanessa Redgrave

Vanessa Redgrave

ur. 1937, kończy 83 lat

Zobacz wszystkich solenizantów

Narzędzia

Newsy

Premiery

Osoby

Linki

Wydawca

Porównywarka VOD Nowość Repertuar kin Program TV