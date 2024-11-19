The Game Awards 2024 - nominowane gry. Astro Bot i Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth z szansą na najwięcej nagród
Powody do zadowolenia ma też polskie studio Bloober Team. Ich Silent Hill 2 Remake ma szansę na zgarnięcie kilku statuetek na gali The Game Awards 2024.
Wczoraj o godzinie 18:00 czasu polskiego Geoff Keighley ogłosił listę nominacji do nagród The Game Awards 2024. Tym razem lista została zdominowana przede wszystkim przez dwie produkcje: Astro Bot, trójwymiarową platformówkę od Team Asobi oraz Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, drugą część gruntownie odświeżonego FF VII. Nie zabrakło też polskich akcentów. Remake Silent Hill 2 stworzony przez zespół Bloober Team doczekał się czterech nominacji, a Luke Roberts, aktor wcielający się w Jamesa Sunderlanda, ma szansę na statuetkę za Najlepszy Występ Aktorski.
O sporym sukcesie już teraz mogą mówić także twórcy niepozornego, choć bardzo wciągającego Balatro. Nietypowa wariacja na temat pokera nominowana została w pięciu kategoriach i powalczy także o najważniejszą z nagród - tytuł Gry Roku.
Poniżej znajdziecie pełną listę nominacji we wszystkich 29 kategoriach. Swoje głosy możecie oddawać na oficjalnej stronie wydarzenia.
The Game Awards 2024 - nominacje
1. Gra Roku (Game of the Year)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
2. Najlepsza Reżyseria (Best Game Direction)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
3. Najlepsza Narracja (Best Narrative)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
4. Najlepsza Oprawa Wizualna (Best Art Direction)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
5. Najlepsza Muzyka (Best Score and Music)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
- Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
6. Najlepszy Dźwięk (Best Audio Design)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
7. Najlepsze Występ Aktorski (Best Performance)
- Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
8. Innowacje w Dostępności (Innovation in Accessibility)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
9. Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
- Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)
10. Najlepiej Rozwijana Gra (Best Ongoing Game)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
11. Najlepsze Wsparcie Społeczności (Best Community Support)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
12. Najlepsza Gra Niezależna (Best Independent Game)
- Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- UFO 50 (Mossmouth)
13. Najlepsza Debiutancka Gra Niezależna (Best Debut Indie Game)
- Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
- Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)
- The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)
14. Najlepsza Gra Mobilna (Best Mobile Game)
- AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
- Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)
15. Najlepsza Gra VR/AR (Best VR/AR Game)
- Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
- Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
- Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)
- Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)
- Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)
16. Najlepsza Gra Akcji (Best Action Game)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
- Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
17. Najlepsza Przygodowa Gra Akcji (Best Action/Adventure Game)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
18. Najlepsza Gra RPG (Best RPG)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
19. Najlepsza Bijatyka (Best Fighting Game)
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
20. Najlepsza Gra Rodzinna (Best Family Game)
- ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
- The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)
21. Najlepsza Gra Symulacyjna/Strategiczna (Best Sim/Strategy Game)
- Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
- Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
- Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
- Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)
22. Najlepsza Gra Sportowa/Wyścigowa (Best Sports/Racing Game)
- F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)
- Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)
- WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)
23. Najlepsza Gra Multiplayer (Best Multiplayer Game)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
24. Najlepsza Adaptacja (Best Adaptation)
- Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)
- Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)
- Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)
25. Najbardziej wyczekiwana Gra (Most Anticipated Game)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
26. Twórca Roku (Content Creator of the Year)
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
27. Najlepsza Gra Esportowa (Best Esports Game)
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
28. Najlepszy Esportowiec (Best Esports Athlete)
- 33 (Neta Shapira)
- Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)
- Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)
- Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)
- Zywoo (Mathieu Herbaut
- ZMJKK (Zhen Yongkang)
29. Najlepszy Zespół Esportowy (Best Esports Team)
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
Źródło: thegameawards.com
