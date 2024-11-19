placeholder
The Game Awards 2024 - nominowane gry. Astro Bot i Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth z szansą na najwięcej nagród

Powody do zadowolenia ma też polskie studio Bloober Team. Ich Silent Hill 2 Remake ma szansę na zgarnięcie kilku statuetek na gali The Game Awards 2024.
Powody do zadowolenia ma też polskie studio Bloober Team. Ich Silent Hill 2 Remake ma szansę na zgarnięcie kilku statuetek na gali The Game Awards 2024.
Paweł Krzystyniak
The Game Awards 2024 fot. The Game Awards
Wczoraj o godzinie 18:00 czasu polskiego Geoff Keighley ogłosił listę nominacji do nagród The Game Awards 2024. Tym razem lista została zdominowana przede wszystkim przez dwie produkcje: Astro Bot, trójwymiarową platformówkę od Team Asobi oraz Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, drugą część gruntownie odświeżonego FF VII. Nie zabrakło też polskich akcentów. Remake Silent Hill 2 stworzony przez zespół Bloober Team doczekał się czterech nominacji, a Luke Roberts, aktor wcielający się w Jamesa Sunderlanda, ma szansę na statuetkę za Najlepszy Występ Aktorski. 

O sporym sukcesie już teraz mogą mówić także twórcy niepozornego, choć bardzo wciągającego Balatro. Nietypowa wariacja na temat pokera nominowana została w pięciu kategoriach i powalczy także o najważniejszą z nagród - tytuł Gry Roku. 

Poniżej znajdziecie pełną listę nominacji we wszystkich 29 kategoriach. Swoje głosy możecie oddawać na oficjalnej stronie wydarzenia.

The Game Awards 2024 - nominacje

1. Gra Roku (Game of the Year)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

2. Najlepsza Reżyseria (Best Game Direction)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

3. Najlepsza Narracja (Best Narrative)

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

4. Najlepsza Oprawa Wizualna (Best Art Direction)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

5. Najlepsza Muzyka (Best Score and Music)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
  • Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

6. Najlepszy Dźwięk (Best Audio Design)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

7. Najlepsze Występ Aktorski (Best Performance)

  • Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

8. Innowacje w Dostępności (Innovation in Accessibility)

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

9. Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
  • Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

10. Najlepiej Rozwijana Gra  (Best Ongoing Game)

  • Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

11. Najlepsze Wsparcie Społeczności (Best Community Support)

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

12. Najlepsza Gra Niezależna (Best Independent Game)

  • Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

13. Najlepsza Debiutancka Gra Niezależna (Best Debut Indie Game)

  • Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
  • Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)
  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

14. Najlepsza Gra Mobilna (Best Mobile Game)

  • AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
  • Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

15. Najlepsza Gra VR/AR (Best VR/AR Game)

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)
  • Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

16. Najlepsza Gra Akcji (Best Action Game)

  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
  • Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

17. Najlepsza Przygodowa Gra Akcji (Best Action/Adventure Game)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

18. Najlepsza Gra RPG (Best RPG)

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

19. Najlepsza Bijatyka (Best Fighting Game)

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

20. Najlepsza Gra Rodzinna (Best Family Game)

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

21. Najlepsza Gra Symulacyjna/Strategiczna (Best Sim/Strategy Game)

  • Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
  • Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

22. Najlepsza Gra Sportowa/Wyścigowa (Best Sports/Racing Game)

  • F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)
  • Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)
  • WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

23. Najlepsza Gra Multiplayer (Best Multiplayer Game)

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
  Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine

24. Najlepsza Adaptacja (Best Adaptation)

  • Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)
  • Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)

25. Najbardziej wyczekiwana Gra (Most Anticipated Game)

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)
  • Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

26. Twórca Roku (Content Creator of the Year)

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan 
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

27. Najlepsza Gra Esportowa (Best Esports Game)

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • DOTA 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

28. Najlepszy Esportowiec (Best Esports Athlete)

  • 33 (Neta Shapira)
  • Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)
  • Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)
  • Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)
  Zywoo (Mathieu Herbaut)
  • ZMJKK (Zhen Yongkang)

29. Najlepszy Zespół Esportowy (Best Esports Team)

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

 

Źródło: thegameawards.com

